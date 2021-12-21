ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EMA

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Diciembre de 2021
REUTERSDEC 21
20 de Diciembre de 2021

EU drug regulator's last regular COVID-19 briefing of 2021

Start: 21 Dec 2021 12:30 GMT

End: 21 Dec 2021 13:09 GMT

AMSTERDAM - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) holds its last regular media briefing of the year to provide updates on its COVID-19 activities.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT Briefing starts

SPEAKERS:

Emer Cooke (Executive Director)

Marco Cavaleri (Head of Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy)

Georgy Genov (Head of Pharmacovigilance)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

