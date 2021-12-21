ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/WATERSKIING SANTA

Santa Claus waterskiis at the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront
Start: 24 Dec 2021 17:45 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2021 19:00 GMT
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA - Taking a break from preparations for his around-the-world tour, Santa Claus waterskiis along the Old Town Alexandria Waterfront near Washington, D.C.
SCHEDULE:
1800GMT - event begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com