ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY --- NO ACCESS DIGITAL

Draw of traditional Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo"

Start: 22 Dec 2021 07:50 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

MADRID - The children of San Ildefonso School call out the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery over a period of approximately three and half hours as ticket holders throughout the country wait in anticipation for the jack pot known as El Gordo (The Fat One) to be called out. This year the event is held without audience inside the theater due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Draw begins

PLEASE NOTE: The Gordo draw can happen at any time

