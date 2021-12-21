COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY --- NO ACCESS DIGITAL ---

Por
REUTERSDEC 21
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Draw of traditional Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo"

Start: 22 Dec 2021 07:50 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

MADRID - The children of San Ildefonso School call out the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery over a period of approximately three and half hours as ticket holders throughout the country wait in anticipation for the jack pot known as El Gordo (The Fat One) to be called out. This year the event is held without audience inside the theater due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Draw begins

PLEASE NOTE: The Gordo draw can happen at any time

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: No Access Digital

Source: TVE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Julián Álvarez fue elegido entre los 100 mejores futbolistas del planeta

Julián Álvarez fue elegido entre los 100 mejores futbolistas del planeta

El Plan B de Mercedes para reemplazar a Lewis Hamilton ante el temor de un posible retiro

El detrás de escena de la millonaria inversión de Ronaldo para comprar el Cruzeiro de Brasil

Conmoción y misterio por la trágica muerte del jugador de rugby Kawa Leauma que cayó desde la azotea de un edificio

¿Dupla con Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United sigue de cerca a Julián Álvarez

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juanpa Zurita y Ed Sheeran se viralizaron en redes con un divertido TikTok

Juanpa Zurita y Ed Sheeran se viralizaron en redes con un divertido TikTok

Eduardo Capetillo Jr. explicó cuál es la razón por la que fue visto con un arma

Susana Zabaleta mandó contundente mensaje para Paulina Rubio tras su polémica actitud en el aeropuerto

Juan Pablo Medina reapareció en sus redes con tierna felicitación de cumpleaños para Paulina Dávila

De Angélica María a Héctor Bonilla: estos son todos los famosos que aparecieron en El Chavo del 8

TENDENCIAS

Arrival: el nuevo vehículo de Uber pensado para ser compartido

Arrival: el nuevo vehículo de Uber pensado para ser compartido

Por primera vez, científicos lograron mapear las regiones del cerebro que responden al clítoris

Moderna podría desarrollar un refuerzo contra Ómicron en un par de semanas, dijo un directivo del laboratorio

Identifican cómo el sistema inmune desarrolla memoria de largo plazo contra infecciones como el COVID-19

Por qué un estudio afirma que los gatos son psicópatas