COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 21 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/BRITAIN-QUEEN -- PRE-RECORDED --

Por
REUTERSDEC 21
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers Christmas message

Start: 25 Dec 2021 14:55 GMT

End: 25 Dec 2021 15:15 GMT

WINDSOR - Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers Christmas message.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT - Replay of Queen's message will start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No television or radio broadcast of the Christmas message may be given before 1500GMT on 25 December 2021 in any part of the world except for the advance countries (Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu; who shall be permitted to broadcast from 1500 local time on 25 December 2021) // No use after January 24, 2022 without prior written consent of the communications secretary to the Queen at Buckingham Palace // Extracts may only be used in news bulletins and not before the end of the first broadcast of the full speech in that country // May only be broadcast in full, with no breaks for commercials or any other reason // For news use only

---

DIGITAL: Not to be streamed on the internet or used on any multimedia platform (including mobile phones) anywhere in the world before 1500GMT on 25 December 2021 // No use after January 24, 2022 without prior written consent of the communications secretary to the queen at Buckingham Palace // Remove all livestreams off all social media platforms by January 24, 2022 // May only be broadcast in full, with no breaks for commercials or any other reason // For news use only

Source: ITN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

8 divertidas anécdotas del Kun Agüero: el contrabando de snacks con Messi, el momento más incómodo en China y el día que jugó de lateral

8 divertidas anécdotas del Kun Agüero: el contrabando de snacks con Messi, el momento más incómodo en China y el día que jugó de lateral

En penales, Rayadas consiguió el título la Liga MX Femenil ante Tigres

7 frases de Mascherano: Messi, los aciertos de Scaloni, las chances de Argentina en el Mundial y el retiro de Agüero

La acción de Nahuel Guzmán que causó polémica en la final Tigres vs Rayadas

Cuando Canelo Álvarez rechazó enfrentar a Juan Manuel Márquez por condicionar la pelea

ENTRETENIMIENTO

De Angélica María a Héctor Bonilla: estos son todos los famosos que aparecieron en El Chavo del 8

De Angélica María a Héctor Bonilla: estos son todos los famosos que aparecieron en El Chavo del 8

La luna de miel de Paris Hilton en Bahamas, el paseo de Katherine Schwarzenegger: celebrities en un click

Nieto de Cantinflas sufrió asalto a mano armada durante grabación

El día que Carmen Salinas grabó “Cuando calienta el sol”, 20 años antes que Luis Miguel

Merle Uribe recordó cómo conoció a Cuquita, viuda de Vicente Fernández: “El casado era él, no yo”

TENDENCIAS

Dónde encontrar el color Pantone del año 2022 en todo el mundo

Dónde encontrar el color Pantone del año 2022 en todo el mundo

Ansiedad y ataques de pánico: cuál es la diferencia y qué síntomas tienen

Cómo prevenir el ahogamiento en niños y adolescentes para disfrutar de un verano seguro

¿Cuánto sol se debe tomar y en qué momento para evitar el riesgo de cáncer de piel?

Las personas vacunadas que contraen COVID-19 generan superinmunidad frente a nuevas variantes