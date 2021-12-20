COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY UKRAINE-CRISIS/MH17

Por
REUTERSDEC 20
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Prosecutors present closing statements in MH17 murder trial

Start: 20 Dec 2021 09:02 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2021 09:44 GMT

AMSTERDAM - Prosecutors present their closing arguments in the murder trial of three Russian and one Ukrainian defendants accused of playing a key role in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT - Hearing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: DE RECHTSPRAAK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Netherlands

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Los recuerdos del boxeador que más fuerte golpeó a Mike Tyson: “Lo vi haciendo cosas que no debía hacer”

Los recuerdos del boxeador que más fuerte golpeó a Mike Tyson: “Lo vi haciendo cosas que no debía hacer”

Por qué Julio César Chávez no quedó satisfecho con la actuación de Junior en su regreso al ring

Facundo Campazzo, sin acción en la NBA por un brote de coronavirus: se suspendió el partido de Denver Nuggets ante Brooklyn Nets

De Luis Romo a Pol Fernández: las renovaciones pendientes que preocupan a Cruz Azul

Cuáles son los planes de Luis Romo para 2022

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Concierto de Tatiana y fiesta de La Sirenita: el lujoso cumpleaños de la hija del Canelo Álvarez

Concierto de Tatiana y fiesta de La Sirenita: el lujoso cumpleaños de la hija del Canelo Álvarez

Quién fue Herman López, actor de doblaje en Los Simpson, Buscando a Nemo y Las Chicas superpoderosas

Ainara Suárez, víctima en el caso YosStop, denunció amenazas de muerte y golpiza

El actor Chris Noth de “Sex and the City” fue acusado por una tercera mujer de abuso sexual

De las burlas de hombres al rechazo de su cuerpo: el sufrimiento de Martha Debayle antes de ser famosa

TENDENCIAS

Cuatro propósitos para una vida tecnológica más sana en 2022

Cuatro propósitos para una vida tecnológica más sana en 2022

Comer como si no se acabara el mundo, es posible: guía para no necesitar detox el día después de las Fiestas

Las 6 decisiones que podemos tomar en estas fiestas para que el próximo año sea mejor

Consejos para evitar el golpe de calor

El plan B de las familias ensambladas: consejos para pasar una fiestas en paz