ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/TELESCOPE

James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana

Start: 24 Dec 2021 12:10 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 13:10 GMT

KOUROU, FRENCH GUIANA - The long-awaited James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana on a mission to find the first galaxies and forming planetary systems.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This launch has been rescheduled from Dec. 18 and from Dec. 22.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - LIVE coverage of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana

1220GMT - LAUNCH James Webb Space Telescope

1400GMT - Webb Space Telescope post-launch briefing from Kourou, French Guiana

PLEASE NOTE: TIMES AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

