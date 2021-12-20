COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/TELESCOPE

Por
REUTERSDEC 20
20 de Diciembre de 2021

James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana

Start: 24 Dec 2021 12:10 GMT

End: 24 Dec 2021 13:10 GMT

KOUROU, FRENCH GUIANA - The long-awaited James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana on a mission to find the first galaxies and forming planetary systems.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This launch has been rescheduled from Dec. 18 and from Dec. 22.

SCHEDULE:

1100GMT - LIVE coverage of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana

1220GMT - LAUNCH James Webb Space Telescope

1400GMT - Webb Space Telescope post-launch briefing from Kourou, French Guiana

PLEASE NOTE: TIMES AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: French Guiana

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Votación histórica en Barcelona: qué es ‘Espai Barca’, el ambicioso proyecto para que en el Camp Nou entren más de 100 mil espectadores

Votación histórica en Barcelona: qué es ‘Espai Barca’, el ambicioso proyecto para que en el Camp Nou entren más de 100 mil espectadores

Rafael Nadal tiene coronavirus y está en riesgo su participación en el Abierto de Australia: “Estoy pasando unos momentos desagradables”

La tenista Peng Shuai negó haber hecho una denuncia de abuso sexual contra un ex funcionario del gobierno de China

La sorprendente transformación física de Conor McGregor en plena rehabilitación para su regreso a UFC

Los recuerdos del boxeador que más fuerte golpeó a Mike Tyson: “Lo vi haciendo cosas que no debía hacer”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿Quien es la máscara?: “Apache”se convirtió en el ganador de esta temporada

¿Quien es la máscara?: “Apache”se convirtió en el ganador de esta temporada

De Felipe Calderón a Barack Obama: Ángela Aguilar ya cantó para grandes personalidades a su corta edad

El sorprendente look de Priyanka Chopra en Nueva York, el paseo de Cindy Mello en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Concierto de Tatiana y fiesta de La Sirenita: el lujoso cumpleaños de la hija del Canelo Álvarez

Quién fue Herman López, actor de doblaje en Los Simpson, Buscando a Nemo y Las Chicas superpoderosas

TENDENCIAS

Cómo para algunos animales el fuego se puede convertir en su mejor aliado

Cómo para algunos animales el fuego se puede convertir en su mejor aliado

La vacuna de Pfizer estará adaptada para la variante Ómicron en marzo, dijo Ugur Sahin, CEO de BioNTech

Los casos de COVID-19 aumentaron un 75% en una semana y la tasa de positividad superó la recomendada por la OMS

Científicos crean un modelo a base de CO2 para medir el riesgo de COVID-19 en oficinas y aulas

Cuatro propósitos para una vida tecnológica más sana en 2022