ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/TELESCOPE

James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana
Start: 24 Dec 2021 12:10 GMT
End: 24 Dec 2021 13:10 GMT
KOUROU, FRENCH GUIANA - The long-awaited James Webb Space Telescope launches from French Guiana on a mission to find the first galaxies and forming planetary systems.
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This launch has been rescheduled from Dec. 18 and from Dec. 22.
SCHEDULE:
1100GMT - LIVE coverage of the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana
1220GMT - LAUNCH James Webb Space Telescope
1400GMT - Webb Space Telescope post-launch briefing from Kourou, French Guiana
PLEASE NOTE: TIMES AND DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
