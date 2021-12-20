COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-JAPAN-LANDING

Por
REUTERSDEC 19
19 de Diciembre de 2021

Soyuz capsule lands with Russian-Japan ISS crew

Start: 19 Dec 2021 23:30 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 23:59 GMT

IN SPACE / BAIKONUR - The Soyuz MS-20 capsule carrying Russian-Japan crew lands in central Kazakhstan. Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, his production assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin return after a mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

SCHEDULE:

2000GMT - Coverage of the farewells and hatch closing for the Soyuz MS-20 crew at the International Space Station (Misurkin, Maezawa, Hirano)

2030GMT - Hatch closing scheduled

2330GMT - Coverage of the undocking of the Soyuz MS-20 from the International Space Station

2350GMT - Undocking

0200GMT (20/12) - Coverage of the deorbit burn for the Soyuz MS-20 crew and landing in Kazakhstan

0218GMT (20/12) - Deorbit burn scheduled

0313GMT (20/12) - landing scheduled

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only / Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only / Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

