COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY NEW-YEAR/AUSTRALIA-FIREWORKS

Por
REUTERSDEC 20
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Sydney celebrates New Year's Eve with fireworks display

Start: 31 Dec 2021 12:45 GMT

End: 31 Dec 2021 13:15 GMT

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - New Year's Eve fireworks display over Sydney Harbour. This year's show is to run approximately seven minutes and the city precinct will be restricted to those with permits for bookings at restaurants and hotels in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT - event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Australia / For news purposes only

DIGITAL: No Use Australia / For news purposes only

Source: CITY OF SYDNEY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El crudo relato de un atleta iraní que desertó: ahora teme ser torturado y ejecutado

El crudo relato de un atleta iraní que desertó: ahora teme ser torturado y ejecutado

Votación histórica en Barcelona: qué es ‘Espai Barca’, el ambicioso proyecto para que en el Camp Nou entren más de 100 mil espectadores

Rafael Nadal tiene coronavirus y está en riesgo su participación en el Abierto de Australia: “Estoy pasando unos momentos desagradables”

La tenista Peng Shuai negó haber hecho una denuncia de abuso sexual contra un ex funcionario del gobierno de China

La sorprendente transformación física de Conor McGregor en plena rehabilitación para su regreso a UFC

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Aleida Núñez se despidió de Carlos Marín: así fue su supuesto romance

Aleida Núñez se despidió de Carlos Marín: así fue su supuesto romance

Eduardo Verástegui dio positivo a Covid-19: “El rosario sigue siendo mi fuerza”

Exatlón México: Emilio González fue el eliminado de esta semana

¿Quien es la máscara?: “Apache”se convirtió en el ganador de esta temporada

De Felipe Calderón a Barack Obama: Ángela Aguilar ya cantó para grandes personalidades a su corta edad

TENDENCIAS

Se necesita urgente una vacuna universal contra los diferentes coronavirus, advirtieron Fauci y otros científicos

Se necesita urgente una vacuna universal contra los diferentes coronavirus, advirtieron Fauci y otros científicos

Las nuevas actualizaciones de la consola portátil de Steam antes de su lanzamiento

Argentina dona a Bolivia 1 millón de vacunas de AstraZeneca contra el COVID-19

Cómo para algunos animales el fuego se puede convertir en su mejor aliado

La vacuna de Pfizer estará adaptada para la variante Ómicron en marzo, dijo Ugur Sahin, CEO de BioNTech