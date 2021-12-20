COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NYC MAYOR -- DELAYED

Por
REUTERSDEC 20
New York Mayor holds newser as COVID cases surge

Start: 20 Dec 2021 15:18 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2021 16:37 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: START DELAYED. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES

==

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a news briefing as the city confronts a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: NEW YORK CITY HALL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

