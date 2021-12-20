COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 20 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY

Por
REUTERSDEC 20
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Draw of traditional Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo"

Start: 22 Dec 2021 07:50 GMT

End: 22 Dec 2021 11:30 GMT

MADRID - The children of San Ildefonso School call out the winning numbers of Spain's traditional Christmas lottery over a period of approximately three and half hours as ticket holders throughout the country wait in anticipation for the jack pot known as El Gordo (The Fat One) to be called out. This year the event is held without audience inside the theater due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access all

DIGITAL: No Access Digital

Source: TVE POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

