Domingo 19 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY CHILE-ELECTION/WINNING CANDIDATE --UPDATED SOURCE--

REUTERS
20 de Diciembre de 2021

Chile's winning presidential candidate addresses supporters

Start: 20 Dec 2021 00:02 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2021 01:00 GMT

++EDITORS NOTE, MUSIC NOT CLEARED FOR USE++

SANTIAGO - Chile's winning candidate at presidential election addresses to his supporters, celebrates.

SCHEDULE:

2300GMT - First official numbers

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE CHILE. NO USE CNN. NO USE CHILE WEBSITES

DIGITAL: NO USE CHILE. NO USE CNN. NO USE CHILE WEBSITES

Source: TVN

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Chile

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

