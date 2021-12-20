ADVISORY CHILE-ELECTION/WINNING CANDIDATE --UPDATED SOURCE

Chile's winning presidential candidate addresses supporters
Start: 20 Dec 2021 00:02 GMT
End: 20 Dec 2021 01:00 GMT
++EDITORS NOTE, MUSIC NOT CLEARED FOR USE++
SANTIAGO - Chile's winning candidate at presidential election addresses to his supporters, celebrates.
SCHEDULE:
2300GMT - First official numbers
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE CHILE. NO USE CNN. NO USE CHILE WEBSITES
DIGITAL: NO USE CHILE. NO USE CNN. NO USE CHILE WEBSITES
Source: TVN
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Chile
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com