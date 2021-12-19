ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTION/VOTING

Hong Kong residents queue to vote in a legislative election
Start: 19 Dec 2021 05:44 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2021 08:30 GMT
QUARRY BAY, HONG KONG , CHINA - Hong Kong residents queue up outside one of the city's polling stations to cast votes in a legislative election, the first to be held under sweeping changes imposed by Beijing to the former British colony's electoral system.
SCHEDULE:
0030GMT - Polls open
0600GMT - Queues outside polling stations expected to be getting busy around this time
1430GMT - Polls close
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Hong Kong
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com