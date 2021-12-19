ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTION/VOTING

Hong Kong residents queue to vote in a legislative election

Start: 19 Dec 2021 05:44 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 08:30 GMT

QUARRY BAY, HONG KONG , CHINA - Hong Kong residents queue up outside one of the city's polling stations to cast votes in a legislative election, the first to be held under sweeping changes imposed by Beijing to the former British colony's electoral system.

