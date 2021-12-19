COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HONGKONG-ELECTION/VOTING

Por
REUTERSDEC 19
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Hong Kong residents queue to vote in a legislative election

Start: 19 Dec 2021 05:44 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 08:30 GMT

QUARRY BAY, HONG KONG , CHINA - Hong Kong residents queue up outside one of the city's polling stations to cast votes in a legislative election, the first to be held under sweeping changes imposed by Beijing to the former British colony's electoral system.

SCHEDULE:

0030GMT - Polls open

0600GMT - Queues outside polling stations expected to be getting busy around this time

1430GMT - Polls close

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

