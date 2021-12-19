ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DE BLASIO

NY mayor de Blasio holds news conference on COVID response
Start: 19 Dec 2021 18:20 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2021 19:20 GMT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a news conference to speak about the city’s response to COVID-19.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use Digital. No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA.
DIGITAL: No Use Digital.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com