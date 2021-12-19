COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DE BLASIO

Por
REUTERSDEC 19
19 de Diciembre de 2021

NY mayor de Blasio holds news conference on COVID response

Start: 19 Dec 2021 18:20 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 19:20 GMT

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a news conference to speak about the city’s response to COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Digital. No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA.

DIGITAL: No Use Digital.

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Acompañado de su hijo, Tiger Woods regresó al golf tras su grave accidente

Acompañado de su hijo, Tiger Woods regresó al golf tras su grave accidente

Julio César Chávez Jr. regresó al box con una victoria por decisión unánime contra el peruano David Zegarra

Drama en el baloncesto español: un jugador se desvaneció en pleno partido

Atlante rompe maldición y se corona al vencer a Tampico Madero con histórica goleada

El Real Madrid quiere volver a ser galáctico: el Dortmund confirmó su interés por Erling Haaland

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Ximena Navarrete enterneció las redes con fotos junto a su bebé: “Enamorados Xime y su papá”

Ximena Navarrete enterneció las redes con fotos junto a su bebé: “Enamorados Xime y su papá”

Carlos Rivera y Cynthia Rodríguez: así celebraron Navidad con sus amigos

“¿Quién es la Máscara?”: todo lo que sabemos sobre la final y los posibles artistas detrás de los disfraces

Camila Sodi y Amandititita lanzaron “Mejores amigas”, su primer colaboración musical

Livia Brito reveló quiénes son los actores que mejor besan en las telenovelas

TENDENCIAS

Del pan dulce al champagne: cómo los aromas de la Navidad impactan en el cerebro

Del pan dulce al champagne: cómo los aromas de la Navidad impactan en el cerebro

Cuidado: identifican robots criminales que roban cuentas de servicios como PayPal, Amazon y Coinbase 

Ahora podrá incorporar intérprete de señas a las videollamadas con la tablet de Meta

Esta es la aplicación que lo puede salvar en un examen de matemáticas

Cómo actúa la ciencia frente a un diagnóstico temprano de una enfermedad que cambia la vida para siempre