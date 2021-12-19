ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST-END

Protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels
Start: 19 Dec 2021 16:00 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS MARCH FINISHED EARLY.
BRUSSELS - Opponents of restrictions imposed in Belgium to contain the spread of COVID-19 protest in Brussels. Previous protests have ended in violent clashes with the police.
SCHEDULE:
1200GMT protest starts
1600-1700GMT - March ends outside the European Commission building
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Belgium
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com