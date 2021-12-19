ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BELGIUM-PROTEST-END

COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels

Start: 19 Dec 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 17:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS MARCH FINISHED EARLY.

BRUSSELS - Opponents of restrictions imposed in Belgium to contain the spread of COVID-19 protest in Brussels. Previous protests have ended in violent clashes with the police.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT protest starts

1600-1700GMT - March ends outside the European Commission building

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

