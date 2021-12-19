COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 19 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY GERMANY-TRUCK/ANNIVERSARY

Por
REUTERSDEC 19
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Steinmeier attends memorial service for victims of attack at Breitscheidplatz

Start: 19 Dec 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 18:45 GMT

BERLIN - German President Steinmeier attends memorial service to mark the 5th anniversary of the attack against Berlin's Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No further use after January 16, 2022

DIGITAL: No further use after January 16, 2022

Source: RBB POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Aparecieron nuevas imágenes de la tenista china Peng Shuai

Aparecieron nuevas imágenes de la tenista china Peng Shuai

Nuevo impacto del youtuber Jake Paul como boxeador: venció al ex campeón de UFC Tyron Woodley con un brutal nocaut

Sin Lionel Messi, el PSG se enfrenta al Entente Feignies en su debut por la Copa de Francia: hora, TV y formaciones

De la mano de Hobbit Bermúdez y Ramiro Costa, Atlante se coronó en Liga Expansión Apertura 2021

Christian Horner se rindió ante Checo Pérez: “Un ayudante fenomenal”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Juan José Origel reveló nombres de famosas que se han realizado cirugías estéticas

Juan José Origel reveló nombres de famosas que se han realizado cirugías estéticas

Qué dijo el vocalista de Grupo Firme tras polémica foto

Con divertido suéter navideño: así reapareció Martha Figueroa después de su operación

De Grace Kelly a Elizabeth Taylor: las joyas con las que les prometieron amor eterno

Qué integrante de “La casa de los famosos” recibió presuntas amenazas por un fan de Jenni Rivera

TENDENCIAS

Por la alta contagiosidad del coronavirus, las dosis de refuerzo serán claves para protegerse

Por la alta contagiosidad del coronavirus, las dosis de refuerzo serán claves para protegerse

Estos son los mejores destinos del mundo para visitar en 2022

Por qué los niños tienen un sistema inmunológico más fuerte ante el COVID-19 que los adultos

Navidad en París: un recorrido por las 5 tiendas más lujosas y creativas de Europa

Los bebés tienen cualidades de científicos, según la mayor experta en el cerebro de los recién nacidos