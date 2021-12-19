ADVISORY CHILE-ELECTION/PINERA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera votes
Start: 19 Dec 2021 13:15 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2021 13:45 GMT
** EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE IS POSSIBLE ONLY DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS - PLEASE MONITOR FOR FURTHER UPDATES**
---
SANTIAGO - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera votes in the second round of the Presidential Elections.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT (TBC) - President votes
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Chile
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com