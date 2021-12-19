COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY CANCELLED - GERMANY-TRUCK/ANNIVERSARY

Por
REUTERSDEC 19
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Steinmeier attends memorial service for victims of attack at Breitscheidplatz

Start: 19 Dec 2021 17:45 GMT

End: 19 Dec 2021 18:45 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DE BLASIO LIVE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT**.

BERLIN - German President Steinmeier attends memorial service to mark the 5th anniversary of the attack against Berlin's Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No further use after January 16, 2022

DIGITAL: No further use after January 16, 2022

Source: RBB POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

