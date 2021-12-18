ADVISORY SPACEX-LAUNCH/

SpaceX aims to launch 52 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9
Start: 18 Dec 2021 12:30 GMT
End: 18 Dec 2021 12:55 GMT
VANDENBURG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA - SpaceX aims to launch 52 Starlink satellites on Falcon 9.
SCHEDULE:
1241GMT - scheduled launch time
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: For editorial use only
DIGITAL: For editorial use only
Source: SPACEX
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com