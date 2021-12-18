ADVISORY SERBIA-PROTEST/ACTIVISTS--NEW START TIME

Serbian activists protest against mining projects

BELGRADE, SERBIA - For the fourth consecutive Saturday of protests and road blockades all over the country, protesters will gather next to the Serbian government building in Belgrade. The rise of civic activism in Serbia helped motivate thousands of people to block roads all over the country every Saturday demanding changes to two key laws which could allow international companies to overtake the country's mining resources quickly.

