Sábado 18 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY SERBIA-PROTEST/ACTIVISTS--NEW START TIME--

Por
REUTERSDEC 18
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Serbian activists protest against mining projects

Start: 18 Dec 2021 12:59 GMT

End: 18 Dec 2021 13:59 GMT

BELGRADE, SERBIA - For the fourth consecutive Saturday of protests and road blockades all over the country, protesters will gather next to the Serbian government building in Belgrade. The rise of civic activism in Serbia helped motivate thousands of people to block roads all over the country every Saturday demanding changes to two key laws which could allow international companies to overtake the country's mining resources quickly.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Serbia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

