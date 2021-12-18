ADVISORY --FLASH--6062-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS-RUTTE --UPDATED RESTRICTIONS

Dutch PM Rutte says Netherlands will go into lockdown from Sunday
Start: 18 Dec 2021 19:15 GMT
End: 18 Dec 2021 19:17 GMT
THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - Dutch PM Rutte says Netherlands will go into lockdown from Sunday.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: PART NO USE NETHERLANDS
DIGITAL: PART NO USE NETHERLANDS
Source: RTL NIEUWS / REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Netherlands
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH DUTCH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com