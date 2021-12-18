ADVISORY --FLASH--6011-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-KHAN

London declares 'major incident' to help COVID-hit hospitals
Start: 18 Dec 2021 15:10 GMT
End: 18 Dec 2021 15:13 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM - London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" on Saturday to help the capital's hospitals cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.
