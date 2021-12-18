COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --DELAYED-- HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTEST

REUTERSDEC 18
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Demonstration against COVID certificates in Barcelona

Start: 18 Dec 2021 18:00 GMT

End: 18 Dec 2021 19:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: This live signal has been delayed. Please monitor for further information //

BARCELONA - Residents of Barcelona protest against COVID certificates required to enter bars, restaurants, gyms and care homes.

