COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT-POTTER --UPDATED--

Por
REUTERSDEC 17
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Kimberly Potter expected to testify in Minnesota trial

Start: 17 Dec 2021 19:32 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 19:59 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS INTERRUPTIBLE BY BREAKING NEWS.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, USA - Former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April, takes the stand.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: One time live use of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video

DIGITAL: One time live use of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

River Plate lidera el ranking de clubes de Conmebol: en qué puestos quedaron los equipos argentinos

River Plate lidera el ranking de clubes de Conmebol: en qué puestos quedaron los equipos argentinos

La dramática definición de la Fórmula 1 desde las cámaras a bordo en los autos de Verstappen y Hamilton

El director deportivo del París Saint Germain contó cómo trabajarán en el nuevo mercado de pases

Se terminó la era de Jean Todt en la FIA: Mohammed Ben Sulayem fue elegido nuevo presidente

El torneo de selecciones que jugarán UEFA y Conmebol desde el 2024 que marcará una nueva era

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Tú eres mi problema”: ya se estrenó la nueva comedia de Álvaro Curiel

“Tú eres mi problema”: ya se estrenó la nueva comedia de Álvaro Curiel

Romina Marcos y Josh Gutiérrez conquistaron la segunda temporada de “Las Estrellas bailan en Hoy”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” podría llegar a HBO Max México y Latinoamérica en 2022

María León confesó por qué estaba dispuesta a tomarse una foto con Hugo Sánchez

El nombrado “Chente de Sonora” se viralizó por tener una voz similar a Vicente Fernández

TENDENCIAS

WhatsApp: cómo enviar fotos y videos a los contactos para que sean vistos una sola vez y no queden guardados en el celular

WhatsApp: cómo enviar fotos y videos a los contactos para que sean vistos una sola vez y no queden guardados en el celular

Cómo será la cuarta opción de camionetas eléctricas de gran tamaño

Estos serán los partidos de este fin de semana de los jugadores colombianos en el exterior

Por qué el tratamiento de anticuerpos monoclonales de AstraZeneca es eficaz contra la variante Ómicron

El emotivo video de Google sobre los temas más buscados en 2021