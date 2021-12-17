COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY USA-RACE/DAUNTEWRIGHT --INTERRUPTIBLE--

Por
REUTERSDEC 17
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Kimberly Potter expected to testify in Minnesota trial

Start: 17 Dec 2021 16:55 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 18:26 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT IS INTERRUPTIBLE BY BREAKING NEWS.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MINNESOTA, USA - The trial continues for Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: One time live use of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video

DIGITAL: One time live use of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video. No use in edits of user generated content [UGC] eyewitness video

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

