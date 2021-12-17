COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-JAPAN-LANDING

Por
REUTERSDEC 17
17 de Diciembre de 2021

Soyuz capsule lands with Russian-Japan ISS crew

Start: 20 Dec 2021 02:00 GMT

End: 20 Dec 2021 04:00 GMT

IN SPACE / BAIKONUR - The Soyuz MS-20 capsule carrying Russian-Japan crew lands in central Kazakhstan. Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, his production assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin return after a mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT (20/12) - Coverage of the deorbit burn for the Soyuz MS-20 crew and landing in Kazakhstan

0218GMT (20/12) - Deorbit burn scheduled

0313GMT (20/12) - landing scheduled

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: For editorial use only / Do not obscure logo

DIGITAL: For editorial use only / Do not obscure logo

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Kazakhstan

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Se terminó la era de Jean Todt en la FIA: Mohammed Ben Sulayem fue elegido nuevo presidente

Se terminó la era de Jean Todt en la FIA: Mohammed Ben Sulayem fue elegido nuevo presidente

El torneo de selecciones que jugarán UEFA y Conmebol desde el 2024 que marcará una nueva era

Hamilton faltó a la fiesta de fin de año tras la polémica, rompió una regla de la Fórmula 1 y tensó más el clima

El gesto del Kun Agüero con el Barcelona tras anunciar su retiro del fútbol

Cuál es la raza de toro que desaparecería por la prohibición de corridas en CDMX

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eric Clapton le ganó un juicio a una mujer que puso a la venta en internet una copia pirata de uno de sus discos por 11 dólares

Eric Clapton le ganó un juicio a una mujer que puso a la venta en internet una copia pirata de uno de sus discos por 11 dólares

Esmeralda Pimentel reveló qué es lo que más ama de su relación con Osvaldo Benavides

Furor por el show de Ricardo Arjona en Argentina: será en agosto 2022

Autoridades obtienen orden de registro del teléfono de Alec Baldwin

Keanu Reeves reveló cuál es la verdad detrás de su foto “triste”

TENDENCIAS

Por qué el tratamiento de anticuerpos monoclonales de AstraZeneca es eficaz contra la variante Ómicron

Por qué el tratamiento de anticuerpos monoclonales de AstraZeneca es eficaz contra la variante Ómicron

El emotivo video de Google sobre los temas más buscados en 2021

“En los últimos 10 días hubo un aumento sistemático de casos”, advirtió Quirós

Corredores seguros: el Gobierno habilitó otro paso fronterizo entre Corrientes y Brasil

7 prendas imprescindibles para armar un look fresco y canchero