ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/RUSSIA-JAPAN-LANDING

Soyuz capsule lands with Russian-Japan ISS crew
Start: 20 Dec 2021 02:00 GMT
End: 20 Dec 2021 04:00 GMT
IN SPACE / BAIKONUR - The Soyuz MS-20 capsule carrying Russian-Japan crew lands in central Kazakhstan. Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, his production assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin return after a mission on the International Space Station (ISS).
SCHEDULE:
0200GMT (20/12) - Coverage of the deorbit burn for the Soyuz MS-20 crew and landing in Kazakhstan
0218GMT (20/12) - Deorbit burn scheduled
0313GMT (20/12) - landing scheduled
