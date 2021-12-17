COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSDEC 17
16 de Diciembre de 2021

South Africa's health ministry holds briefing on COVID-19

Start: 17 Dec 2021 05:48 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 07:00 GMT

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla to advise media on the latest developments of Omicron variant in South Africa.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: SOUTH AFRICAN HEALTH MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Cuál es la raza de toro que desaparecería por la prohibición de corridas en CDMX

Cuál es la raza de toro que desaparecería por la prohibición de corridas en CDMX

Gloria y ocaso de Tabárez al frente de la selección de Uruguay: los gestos que tocaron el corazón de las estrellas y la frase que marcó a Scaloni

Manuel Pellegrini celebró el desempeño y gol de Diego Lainez en la Copa del Rey

El gesto de la afición de Tigres Femenil que generó una reacción de RBD

A cuánto asciende la fortuna del Kun Agüero y por qué apunta a los esports para un futuro más auspicioso

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Fue pospuesta por 90 días la final del Miss Mundo tras detectar 17 casos de COVID-19 entre candidatas y técnicos

Fue pospuesta por 90 días la final del Miss Mundo tras detectar 17 casos de COVID-19 entre candidatas y técnicos

Doña Cuquita Abarca reveló que aún ve a Mara Patricia Castañeda como su nuera

Vicente Fernández: aseguran que el charro no murió en el hospital, sino en su famoso rancho

No Te Va Gustar vuelve a tocar en Argentina después de dos años: “Hay que salirse del concepto del rock como género”

Ale Capetillo terminó en el hospital tras presentar fuertes molestias en los huesos

TENDENCIAS

Cómo alimentarnos mejor en verano: cinco consejos para tener en cuenta

Cómo alimentarnos mejor en verano: cinco consejos para tener en cuenta

Descubren una crucifixión romana en terreno británico que sería la mejor conservada del mundo

Los astrónomos podrían haber descubierto un planeta fuera de nuestra galaxia

Cómo es el proceso para adaptar las vacunas COVID-19 contra la variante Ómicron

La ciencia desafía a Ómicron: nuevos estudios aumentan la esperanza de que las vacunas prevengan enfermedades graves