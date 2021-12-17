ADVISORY GERMANY-TRUCK/ANNIVERSARY

Steinmeier attends memorial service for victims of attack at Breitscheidplatz
Start: 19 Dec 2021 17:45 GMT
End: 19 Dec 2021 18:45 GMT
BERLIN - German President Steinmeier attends memorial service to mark the 5th anniversary of the attack against Berlin's Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com