ADVISORY --FLASH--5010-JAPAN-FIRE/

At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japan's Osaka

Start: 17 Dec 2021 04:55 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 04:57 GMT

OSAKA, JAPAN - At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japanese city of Osaka

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Japan, CNN & CNNI/CNBC and NBC cannot rebroadcast to Japan without prior agreement with TBS. BBC WORLD must on-screen courtesy TBS if pictures to be shown on cable or communications satellite services in Japan

DIGITAL: No use Japanese websites.

Source: TBS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com