COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 17 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--5010-JAPAN-FIRE/

Por
REUTERSDEC 17
17 de Diciembre de 2021

At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japan's Osaka

Start: 17 Dec 2021 04:55 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 04:57 GMT

OSAKA, JAPAN - At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japanese city of Osaka

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No use Japan, CNN & CNNI/CNBC and NBC cannot rebroadcast to Japan without prior agreement with TBS. BBC WORLD must on-screen courtesy TBS if pictures to be shown on cable or communications satellite services in Japan

DIGITAL: No use Japanese websites.

Source: TBS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Gloria y ocaso de Tabárez al frente de la selección de Uruguay: los gestos que tocaron el corazón de las estrellas y la frase que marcó a Scaloni

Gloria y ocaso de Tabárez al frente de la selección de Uruguay: los gestos que tocaron el corazón de las estrellas y la frase que marcó a Scaloni

Manuel Pellegrini celebró el desempeño y gol de Diego Lainez en la Copa del Rey

El gesto de la afición de Tigres Femenil que generó una reacción de RBD

A cuánto asciende la fortuna del Kun Agüero y por qué apunta a los esports para un futuro más auspicioso

El ambicioso motivo que orilló a Hugo Sánchez a cambiar del Atlético al Real Madrid

ENTRETENIMIENTO

No Te Va Gustar vuelve a tocar en Argentina después de dos años: “Hay que salirse del concepto del rock como género”

No Te Va Gustar vuelve a tocar en Argentina después de dos años: “Hay que salirse del concepto del rock como género”

Ale Capetillo terminó en el hospital tras presentar fuertes molestias en los huesos

El romántico mensaje de Marco Antonio Solís a su esposa por su 28 aniversario

Kalimba reveló cómo enfrenta el racismo: “Oí mil veces ‘pinc#% negro’”

Juan Pablo Medina reapareció en redes sociales tras seis meses de haber sufrido una trombosis

TENDENCIAS

Descubren una crucifixión romana en terreno británico que sería la mejor conservada del mundo

Descubren una crucifixión romana en terreno británico que sería la mejor conservada del mundo

Los astrónomos podrían haber descubierto un planeta fuera de nuestra galaxia

Cómo es el proceso para adaptar las vacunas COVID-19 contra la variante Ómicron

La ciencia desafía a Ómicron: nuevos estudios aumentan la esperanza de que las vacunas prevengan enfermedades graves

Por qué las células intestinales podrían ser claves para tratar la esclerosis múltiple