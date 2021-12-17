ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/UN

UNHRC holds special session on Ethiopia conflict
Start: 17 Dec 2021 09:12 GMT
End: 17 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds a special one-day session on the "grave" situation in Ethiopia, at the request of the European Union, where the bloc is seeking establishment of a one-year inquiry into alleged violations.
SCHEDULE:
0900GMT Special session starts
Full schedule TBC
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: UNTV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com