Viernes 17 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/UN

DEC 17
17 de Diciembre de 2021

UNHRC holds special session on Ethiopia conflict

Start: 17 Dec 2021 09:12 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds a special one-day session on the "grave" situation in Ethiopia, at the request of the European Union, where the bloc is seeking establishment of a one-year inquiry into alleged violations.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Special session starts

Full schedule TBC

