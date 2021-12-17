ADVISORY ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/UN

UNHRC holds special session on Ethiopia conflict

Start: 17 Dec 2021 09:12 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - The United Nations Human Rights Council holds a special one-day session on the "grave" situation in Ethiopia, at the request of the European Union, where the bloc is seeking establishment of a one-year inquiry into alleged violations.

SCHEDULE:

0900GMT Special session starts

Full schedule TBC

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: UNTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com