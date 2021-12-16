COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA BRIEFING

Por
REUTERSDEC 16
16 de Diciembre de 2021

South Africa's health ministry holds briefing on COVID-19

Start: 17 Dec 2021 05:55 GMT

End: 17 Dec 2021 07:00 GMT

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla to advise media on the latest developments of Omicron variant in South Africa.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: SOUTH AFRICAN HEALTH MINISTRY

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: South Africa

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

