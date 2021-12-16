COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY --FLASH-- 4009-AUSTRALIA-SCHOOL/

REUTERSDEC 16
Four children die as wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school

Start: 16 Dec 2021 06:58 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2021 07:02 GMT

Four children die as wind lifts jumping castle into air at Australia school

Restrictions:

Broadcasters: Broadcasters: No use Australia / New Zealand / Papua New Guinea

Digital: No use Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea-based internet sites, mobile platforms or sites of media organizations based in those countries, NVO clients/ smh.com.au/news.com.AU

Source: ABC / SOUTHERN CROSS TELEVISION / NINE NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: original

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

