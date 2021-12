ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/SOCIALISTS

Scholz attends meeting of EU socialists pre-summit

Start: 16 Dec 2021 07:49 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2021 08:04 GMT

BRUSSELS - New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among European leaders to speak at an event organised by the European Socialist Party ahead of summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

SCHEDULE:

0730GMT event begins

0740GMT leaders' panel begins including:

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany

Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal

Magdalena Andersson, Prime Minister of Sweden

Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark

Robert Abela, Prime Minister of Malta

