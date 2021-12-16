COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

Por
REUTERSDEC 16
15 de Diciembre de 2021

EU leaders arrive for a European Council summit

Start: 16 Dec 2021 07:11 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2021 07:48 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders gather in Brussels for a European Council summit, the first attended by German chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - EU leaders start arriving

0900GMT - Summit begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: EUROPEAN UNION, REUTERS AND AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

