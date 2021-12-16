ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS

EU leaders arrive for a European Council summit

Start: 16 Dec 2021 07:11 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2021 07:48 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU leaders gather in Brussels for a European Council summit, the first attended by German chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - EU leaders start arriving

0900GMT - Summit begins

