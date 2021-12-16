COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 16 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY ECB-POLICY/LAGARDE

REUTERSDEC 16
16 de Diciembre de 2021

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters

Start: 16 Dec 2021 13:35 GMT

End: 16 Dec 2021 14:24 GMT

FRANKFURT - President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters as the ECB is set to halve the amount of assets it buys each month.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Lagarde news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Access All

DIGITAL: Access All

Source: ECB

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

