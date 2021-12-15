15-12-2021 Escena de Zola SOCIEDAD CULTURA A24



MADRID, 15 (EUROPA PRESS)



'Zola' encabeza las nominaciones de los Independent Spirit Awards 2022. La película de Janicza Bravo ha obtenido siete candidaturas, seguida de 'The Novice', filme de Lauren Hadaway que se ha hecho con cinco nominaciones.



Tras entregarse de manera virtual en 2021, la 37 edición de los Independent Spirit Awards se celebrará presencialmente el 6 de marzo en Santa Mónica. Cabe destacar que solamente pueden optar a los premios las producciones que no superen los 22,5 millones de dólares de presupuesto.



'The Lost Daughter', filme dirigido por Maggie Gyllenhaal y protagonizado por Olivia Colman y Dakota Johnson, ha recibido cuatro nominaciones. 'Zola', 'The Novice' y 'The Lost Daughter' competirán con 'Para Chiara' y 'C'mon C'mon. Siempre adelante' por el galardón a mejor película.



Janicza Bravo ('Zola'), Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Lost Daughter'), Lauren Hadaway ('The Novice'), Mike Mills ('C'mon C'mon. Siempre adelante') y Ninja Thyberg ('Pleasure') se disputarán el reconocimiento a mejor director.



Las candidaturas a los Independent Spirit Awards también han contado con representación española. Pedro Almodóvar competirá por el premio a mejor película internacional con 'Madres paralelas', que se medirá con 'Compartimento Nº 6' (Finlandia / Rusia), 'Drive My Car' (Japón), 'Pebbles' (India), 'Petite Maman' (Francia) y 'Noche de fuego' (México).



LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS



MEJOR PELÍCULA



'Para Chiara'



'C'mon C'mon. Siempre adelante'



The Lost Daughter'



'The Novice'



'Zola'



MEJOR ÓPERA PRIMA



'7 Days'



'Holler'



'Queen Of Glory'



'Test Pattern'



'Wild Indian'



MEJOR DIRECTOR



Janicza Bravo - 'Zola'



Maggie Gyllenhaal - 'The Lost Daughter'



Lauren Hadaway - 'The Novice'



Mike Mills - 'C'mon C'mon. Siempre adelante'



Ninja Thyberg - 'Pleasure'



MEJOR GUION



Nikole Beckwith - 'Al unísono'



Maggie Gyllenhaal - 'The Lost Daughter'



Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris - 'Zola'



Mike Mills - 'C'mon C'mon. Siempre adelante'



Todd Stephens - 'Swan Song'



MEJOR PRIMER GUION



Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr. - 'Wild Indian'



Shatara Michelle Ford - 'Test Pattern'



Fran Kranz - 'Mass'



Matt Fifer, Sheldon D. Brown - 'Cicada'



Michael Sarnoski, Vanessa Block - 'Pig'



PREMIO JOHN CASSAVETES



'Cryptozoo'



'Jockey'



'Shiva Baby'



'Sweet Thing'



'This Is Not A War Story'



MEJOR ACTOR



Clifton Collins Jr. - 'Jockey'



Frankie Faison - 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain'



Michael Greyeyes - 'Wild Indian'



Udo Kier - 'Swan Song'



Simon Rex - 'Red Rocket'



MEJOR ACTRIZ



Isabelle Fuhrman - The Novice'



Brittany S. Hall - 'Test Pattern'



Patti Harrison - 'Al unísono'



Taylour Paige - 'Zola'



Kali Reis - 'Catch the Fair One'



MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO



Colman Domingo - 'Zola'



Meeko Gattuso - 'Queen of Glory'



Troy Kotsur - 'CODA'



Will Patton - 'Sweet Thing'



Chaske Spencer - 'Wild Indian'



MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO



Jessie Buckley - 'The Lost Daughter'



Amy Forsyth - 'The Novice'



Ruth Negga - 'Claroscuro'



Revika Reustle - 'Pleasure'



Suzanna Son - 'Red Rocket'



MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA



Lol Crawley - 'The Humans'



Tim Curtin - 'Para Chiara'



Edu Grau - 'Claroscuro'



Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang - 'Blue Bayou'



Ari Wegner - 'Zola'



MEJOR EDICIÓN



Affonso Gonçalves - 'Para Chiara'



Ali Greer - 'The Nowhere Inn'



Joi McMillon - 'Zola'



Enrico Natale - 'The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain'



Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent - 'The Novice'



MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL



'Compartimento Nº 6' (Finlandia / Rusia)



'Drive My Car' (Japón)



'Madres Paralelas' (España)



'Pebbles' (India)



'Petite Maman' (Francia)



'Noche de Fuego' (México)



MEJOR DOCUMENTAL



'Ascension'



'Flee'



'El ambiguo origen del coronavirus en Wuhan'



'Procession'



'Summer Of Soul'



PREMIO ROBERT ALTMAN



'Mass'



PREMIO A LOS PRODUCTORES



Brad Becker-Parton



Pin-Chun Liu



Lizzie Shapiro



PREMIO SOMEONE TO WATCH



Alex Camilleri - 'Luzzu'



Gillian Wallace Horvat - 'I Blame Society'



Michael Sarnoski - 'Pig'



PREMIO TRUER THAN FICTION



Jessica Beshir - 'Faya Dayi'



Debbie Lum - 'Try Harder!'



Angelo Madsen Minax - 'Al norte por la corriente'



MEJOR NUEVA SERIE SIN GUION O DOCUMENTAL



'Black and Missing'



'The Choe Show'



'The Lady and the Dale'



'Nuclear Family'



'Philly D.A.'



MEJOR SERIE NUEVA



'Blindspotting'



'It's a Sin'



'Reservation Dogs'



'El ferrocarril subterráneo'



'We Are Lady Parts'



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE NUEVA



Deborah Ayorinde - 'Them'



Jasmine Cephas Jones - 'Blindspotting'



Thuso Mbedu - 'El ferrocarril subterráneo'



Jana Schmieding - 'Rutherford Falls'



Anjana Vasan - 'We Are Lady Parts'



MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE NUEVA



Olly Alexander - 'It's a Sin'



Murray Bartlett - 'The White Lotus'



Michael Greyeyes - 'Rutherford Falls'



Lee Jung-jae - 'El juego del calamar'



Ashley Thomas - 'Them'



MEJOR REPARTO EN UNA SERIE NUEVA



'Reservation Dogs'