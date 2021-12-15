ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/TORNADOES-BIDEN --UPDATED

Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

WASHINGTON, D.C. USA - United States President Joe Biden travels to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the wreckage left by a powerful and deadly swarm of tornadoes that that ripped through the state on Saturday leveling homes, businesses and killing at least 74 people.

++SCHEDULE:

1635GMT Aerial tour of storm damage

1725GMT Briefing from local leaders

1845GMT Tour neighborhood in Mayfield

2030GMT Tours Neighborhood in Dawson Springs

2100GMT Remarks on administration response

