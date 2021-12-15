COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/TORNADOES-BIDEN --UPDATED--

Por
REUTERS
15 de Diciembre de 2021

Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

Start: 15 Dec 2021 16:40 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2021 16:51 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. USA - United States President Joe Biden travels to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the wreckage left by a powerful and deadly swarm of tornadoes that that ripped through the state on Saturday leveling homes, businesses and killing at least 74 people.

++SCHEDULE:

1635GMT Aerial tour of storm damage

1725GMT Briefing from local leaders

1845GMT Tour neighborhood in Mayfield

2030GMT Tours Neighborhood in Dawson Springs

2100GMT Remarks on administration response

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

