ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/TORNADOES-BIDEN --UPDATED

Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

Start: 15 Dec 2021 20:30 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2021 21:30 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: VIDEO AND AUDIO QUALITY AS INCOMING FROM THE POOL SOURCE

WASHINGTON, D.C. USA - United States President Joe Biden travels to Kentucky on Wednesday to survey the wreckage left by a powerful and deadly swarm of tornadoes that that ripped through the state on Saturday leveling homes, businesses and killing at least 74 people.

++SCHEDULE:

2030GMT Tours Neighborhood in Dawson Springs

2100GMT Remarks on administration response

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com