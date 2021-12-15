ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONSVIRUS/EU-VONDERLEYEN

EU's von der Leyen - parliamentary debate about EU summit, COVID
Start: 15 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2021 12:00 GMT
STRASBOURG - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen participates in the European Parliament plenary on EU summit preparations and EU response to COVID-19 global resurgence.
SCHEDULE:
0800GMT debate starts
1100GMT debate ends
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Access All
DIGITAL: Access All
Source: EUROPEAN UNION
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH, FRENCH AND GERMAN SPEECH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com