Miércoles 15 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CATHEDRAL

Por
REUTERSDEC 15
15 de Diciembre de 2021

Washington catheral tolls bell for COVID-19 victims

Start: 15 Dec 2021 21:56 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2021 23:20 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Washington National Cathedral will toll its funeral bell 800 times, in memory of the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. The tolling will take more than an hour.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

