ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CATHEDRAL

Washington catheral tolls bell for COVID-19 victims
Start: 15 Dec 2021 21:56 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2021 23:20 GMT
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Washington National Cathedral will toll its funeral bell 800 times, in memory of the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. The tolling will take more than an hour.
