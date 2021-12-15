ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CATHEDRAL

Washington catheral tolls bell for COVID-19 victims

Start: 15 Dec 2021 21:56 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2021 23:20 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Washington National Cathedral will toll its funeral bell 800 times, in memory of the 800,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19. The tolling will take more than an hour.

