ADVISORY ---FLASH---3008-HONGKONG-FIRE

More than 300 trapped in Hong Kong building after fire -RTHK
Start: 15 Dec 2021 08:02 GMT
End: 15 Dec 2021 08:04 GMT
HONG KONG - More than 300 people were trapped inside Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the building in the busy shopping and commercial district of Causeway Bay, broadcaster RTHK said.
