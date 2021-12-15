COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY ---FLASH---3008-HONGKONG-FIRE

REUTERS
15 de Diciembre de 2021

More than 300 trapped in Hong Kong building after fire -RTHK

HONG KONG - More than 300 people were trapped inside Hong Kong's World Trade Centre on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the building in the busy shopping and commercial district of Causeway Bay, broadcaster RTHK said.

