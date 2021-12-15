COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 15 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY EU-SUMMIT/ARRIVALS --NEW START TIME / POSSIBLE ONLY --

REUTERSDEC 15
14 de Diciembre de 2021

Summit with EU and its neighbours including Ukraine

Start: 15 Dec 2021 13:30 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2021 14:30 GMT

BRUSSELS - Leaders of EU countries and of meet with the governments of the "Eastern Partnership", a group of six neighbouring states which includes Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, in Brussels. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will also attend.

SCHEDULE:

1300GMT Arrivals

