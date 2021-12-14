ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/DEMOCRATS

Biden attends holiday celebration for DNC

Start: 14 Dec 2021 23:15 GMT

End: 15 Dec 2021 00:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden attend holiday celebration for the Democratic National Committee.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com