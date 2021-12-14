ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

U.S. Congress holds moment of silence for 800K COVID deaths
Start: 14 Dec 2021 22:15 GMT
End: 14 Dec 2021 23:15 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA
WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Members of the U.S. House and Senate hold a moment of silence on the Capitol steps to mark the milestone of 800,000 U.S. deaths caused by COVID-19.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com