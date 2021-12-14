COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 14 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

Por
REUTERSDEC 14
14 de Diciembre de 2021

U.S. Congress holds moment of silence for 800K COVID deaths

Start: 14 Dec 2021 22:15 GMT

End: 14 Dec 2021 23:15 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - Members of the U.S. House and Senate hold a moment of silence on the Capitol steps to mark the milestone of 800,000 U.S. deaths caused by COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Las perlitas de la Maradona Cup en Arabia Saudita: del pintoresco trofeo en honor a Diego a la singular versión de la Mano de Dios

Las perlitas de la Maradona Cup en Arabia Saudita: del pintoresco trofeo en honor a Diego a la singular versión de la Mano de Dios

Boca Juniors le ganó por penales al Barcelona y se quedó con la Maradona Cup

Indignación en el Real Madrid tras la repetición del sorteo de Champions League: “Es una adulteración flagrante”

Revelaron los detalles del operativo relámpago que realizó el grupo de delincuentes para asaltar a Nicolas Otamendi

Juan Román Riquelme recordó su relación con Van Gaal en Barcelona y contó que tiene una casa en la ciudad

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Estas son las series y películas que más ven los mexicanos en HBO Max

Estas son las series y películas que más ven los mexicanos en HBO Max

Rafael Amaya podría volver al “Señor de los Cielos”: “Lo sigo pidiendo”

Qué se tatuó Lupillo Rivera en honor a Vicente Fernández

Una estrella de un reality show gana 50 mil dólares a la semana vendiendo sus flatulencias envasadas

“The Eternals”: desde cuándo estará disponible en Disney Plus México

TENDENCIAS

Tesla se lanzará al segmento de autos compactos

Tesla se lanzará al segmento de autos compactos

Apple crea aplicación para Android: los AirTags podrán usarlos con el sistema operativo de Google

Probamos el iPad mini: conozca lo bueno y lo malo de este dispositivo Apple

Guía de las vacunas recomendadas para aplicar como tercera dosis contra COVID-19

Australian Labradoodle: la raza exclusiva que prefieren los famosos en EEUU ya está en Argentina