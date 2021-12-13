ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/TORNADOES-BIDEN--TAPE PLAYBACK

Biden recieves briefing on tornadoes

Start: 13 Dec 2021 17:37 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2021 18:01 GMT

WASHINGTON, DC, USA - President Biden recieves a briefing from top advisors on recovery efforts following a swarm of deadly tornadoes that struck several U.S. states over the weekend.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: No Use in Broadcasts. No Use Australia

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com