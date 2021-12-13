COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 13 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY ISRAEL-MISSUNIVERSE/REACTION --UPDATED START TIME--

REUTERSDEC 13
10 de Diciembre de 2021

Newly crowned Miss Universe speaks to journalists

Start: 13 Dec 2021 03:50 GMT

End: 13 Dec 2021 04:04 GMT

EILAT, ISRAEL - Newly crowned Miss Universe speaks to journalists shortly after she won the annual contest, held this year in the Israeli resort of Eilat.

SCHEDULE:

0000GMT - show starts

0300GMT APPROX - winner is announced

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Arts / Culture / Entertainment

Audio: NATURAL / ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

