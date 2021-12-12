ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/HIDALGO---DELAYED

Socialist Party's Hidalgo holds first rally in Perpignan
Start: 12 Dec 2021 13:00 GMT
End: 12 Dec 2021 14:00 GMT
--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE EXPECTED TO START AT 1300GMT--
PERPIGNAN, FRANCE - Anne Hidalgo, who is running for the 2022 French presidential election on the Socialist Party's ticket, holds the first major political rally of her campaign in Perpignan.
SCHEDULE:
1230GMT - Rally begins
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: None
DIGITAL: None
Source: PARTI SOCIALISTE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com