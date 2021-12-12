COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 12 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FRANCE-ELECTION/HIDALGO---DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSDEC 12
10 de Diciembre de 2021

Socialist Party's Hidalgo holds first rally in Perpignan

Start: 12 Dec 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 12 Dec 2021 14:00 GMT

--PLEASE NOTE: LIVE EXPECTED TO START AT 1300GMT--

PERPIGNAN, FRANCE - Anne Hidalgo, who is running for the 2022 French presidential election on the Socialist Party's ticket, holds the first major political rally of her campaign in Perpignan.

SCHEDULE:

1230GMT - Rally begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: None

DIGITAL: None

Source: PARTI SOCIALISTE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / FRENCH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

