Sábado 11 de Diciembre de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR--POSSIBLE ONLY

Por
REUTERSDEC 11
11 de Diciembre de 2021

Kentucky Governor holds newser on the storm damage

Start: 11 Dec 2021 16:07 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2021 16:39 GMT

VARIOUS – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and emergency management officials hold a news conference on the storm damage in Kentucky.

SCHEDULE:

1610GMT: Comments from Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry

1612GMT: Kentucky’s emergency director Mike Dossett

1614GMT: Comments from Mayfield Mayor, Kathy Stewart O'Nan

1616GMT: Comments from Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management

1618GMT: Comments from May. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Adjutant General of Kentucky

1624GMT - Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason

1627GMT - Mayfield Police Department Chief, Nathan Kent

1630-1631GMT: Comments from member of staff of Kentucky Chief of Police

1632GMT: QandA between Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear and reporters

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Digital.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

