ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/KENTUCKY-GOVERNOR--POSSIBLE ONLY

Kentucky Governor holds newser on the storm damage
Start: 11 Dec 2021 16:07 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2021 16:39 GMT
VARIOUS – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and emergency management officials hold a news conference on the storm damage in Kentucky.
SCHEDULE:
1610GMT: Comments from Graves County Judge Executive Jesse Perry
1612GMT: Kentucky’s emergency director Mike Dossett
1614GMT: Comments from Mayfield Mayor, Kathy Stewart O'Nan
1616GMT: Comments from Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management
1618GMT: Comments from May. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Adjutant General of Kentucky
1624GMT - Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason
1627GMT - Mayfield Police Department Chief, Nathan Kent
1630-1631GMT: Comments from member of staff of Kentucky Chief of Police
1632GMT: QandA between Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear and reporters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use Digital.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com