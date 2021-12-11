COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 11 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/ILLINOIS

Por
REUTERSDEC 11
11 de Diciembre de 2021

Many trapped after Amazon warehouse roof collapse near St. Louis

Start: 11 Dec 2021 17:06 GMT

End: 11 Dec 2021 18:06 GMT

EDWARDSVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - Emergency responders are seen near the scene of roof collapse at an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois where several people have been injured, according to local media reports.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use Digital.

DIGITAL: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

El América de Harrington rompió racha de 40 partidos sin derrotas contra Tigres

El América de Harrington rompió racha de 40 partidos sin derrotas contra Tigres

El ex Barcelona Samuel Eto’o fue elegido nuevo presidente de la Federación de Fútbol de Camerún

Detuvieron en India a un hombre que robó un lujoso reloj que era de Diego Armando Maradona

En la previa al Derbi madrileño, Ancelotti elogió a Simeone y De Paul

Max Verstappen fue el más rápido en Abu Dhabi y le ganó la clasificación a Hamilton de cara a la definición del título de la Fórmula 1

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Minuto a minuto: el homenaje de cuerpo presente a Carmen Salinas en la CDMX

Minuto a minuto: el homenaje de cuerpo presente a Carmen Salinas en la CDMX

El último reporte de salud de Vicente Fernández: “Su condición el día de hoy es crítica”

Laura Zapata fue eliminada de “MasterChef Celebrity” en la semifinal: “Me voy feliz”

“Celebrando una leyenda”: Yuri tuvo un homenaje en vida junto a Carlos Rivera y Marco Antonio Solís

Kathryn Hahn habló con Infobae sobre la serie “The Shrink Next Door”

TENDENCIAS

El poder del bienestar sonoro: la música y 3 claves para adquirir emociones saludables

El poder del bienestar sonoro: la música y 3 claves para adquirir emociones saludables

Por qué es imprescindible entrar en calor antes de correr

Consejos para disfrutar los festejos de diciembre sin caer en el atracón

Cuáles son los 6 hoteles 5 estrellas con los mejores precios del mundo

Airbnb: agregó un seguro integral por hasta 1 mdd a sus anfitriones