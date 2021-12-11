ADVISORY USA-WEATHER/ILLINOIS

Many trapped after Amazon warehouse roof collapse near St. Louis
Start: 11 Dec 2021 17:06 GMT
End: 11 Dec 2021 18:06 GMT
EDWARDSVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES - Emergency responders are seen near the scene of roof collapse at an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois where several people have been injured, according to local media reports.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use Digital.
DIGITAL: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com