COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 10 de Diciembre de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY PEOPLE-BOB DOLE/

Por
REUTERSDEC 10
10 de Diciembre de 2021

Funeral for WWII veteran and politician Bob Dole

Start: 10 Dec 2021 16:03 GMT

End: 10 Dec 2021 17:14 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - United States political figures expected to join mourners to pay their final respects to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the National Cathedral. Dole was a World War Two war hero and 1996 Republican presidential nominee. Livestream courtesy of the Washington National Cathedral)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: Must credit WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL on screen or in accompanying text

DIGITAL: Must credit WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL on screen or in accompanying text

Source: WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

DEPORTES

Leandro Paredes habló del chat que tienen los jugadores de la Selección y la intimidad con Messi en París

Leandro Paredes habló del chat que tienen los jugadores de la Selección y la intimidad con Messi en París

Enzo Pérez reveló cuáles fueron los gestos del plantel que terminaron por convencer a Marcelo Gallardo de seguir en River Plate

Lewis Hamilton cobrará un bono millonario si gana el título de la Fórmula 1 en Abu Dhabi

El inesperado castigo a la fanática que generó un accidente masivo histórico en el Tour de Francia

La confesión sobre el futuro de Haaland que sacudió a Europa: los cuatro clubes que tienen exclusividad para ficharlo

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Sebastián Yatra anunció gira mundial con tres nuevas fechas en México

Sebastián Yatra anunció gira mundial con tres nuevas fechas en México

Itatí Cantoral, Maribel Guardia, Niurka: así se despidieron las “Aventureras” de Carmelita Salinas

Juanpa Zurita prepara colaboración con Ed Sheeran: “Es alguien que admiro mucho”

Carmelita Salinas: así se despidió el Club Guadalajara de su gran aficionada

Carmelita Salinas: dónde descansarán sus restos y todo lo que sabemos sobre su funeral

TENDENCIAS

Prueban una vacuna de ARN mensajero contra el VIH similar a las que se hicieron contra el COVID-19

Prueban una vacuna de ARN mensajero contra el VIH similar a las que se hicieron contra el COVID-19

Neurotecnología y la importancia de regular una intervención de los cerebros humanos sin consentimiento

La Ciudad de Buenos Aires no exigirá el pase sanitario para trámites en organismos públicos

Elon Musk vendió más acciones de Tesla y dejó un mensaje en Twitter: “Estoy pensando en dejar mi trabajo”

El caso de Córdoba es “compatible con la variante Ómicron” y esperan los resultados del Malbrán para determinarlo