ADVISORY PEOPLE-BOB DOLE/

Funeral for WWII veteran and politician Bob Dole
Start: 10 Dec 2021 16:03 GMT
End: 10 Dec 2021 17:14 GMT
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES - United States political figures expected to join mourners to pay their final respects to former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole at the National Cathedral. Dole was a World War Two war hero and 1996 Republican presidential nominee. Livestream courtesy of the Washington National Cathedral)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: Must credit WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL on screen or in accompanying text
DIGITAL: Must credit WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL on screen or in accompanying text
Source: WASHINGTON NATIONAL CATHEDRAL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com