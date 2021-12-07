COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 7 de Diciembre de 2021
ADVISORY SPAIN-CULTURE/SAGRADA FAMILIA

DEC 07
7 de Diciembre de 2021

Barcelona lights star after finishing tower of Sagrada Familia

BARCELONA - Barcelona's Sagrada Familia temple illuminate the newest addition to architect Antoni Gaudi's masterpiece, a twelve point, 5.5 ton star made of steel and glass atop its 138 meter high pinnacle. The star will be lit along with the tower's 800 windows the day Spain celebrates the immaculate conception. Work on Gaudi's Sagrada Familia began in 1882 and is due to be completed in 2026.

Barcelona lights star after finishing tower of Sagrada Familia

