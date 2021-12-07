ADVISORY SPAIN-CULTURE/SAGRADA FAMILIA

Barcelona lights star after finishing tower of Sagrada Familia
Start: 08 Dec 2021 17:55 GMT
End: 08 Dec 2021 19:00 GMT
BARCELONA - Barcelona's Sagrada Familia temple illuminate the newest addition to architect Antoni Gaudi's masterpiece, a twelve point, 5.5 ton star made of steel and glass atop its 138 meter high pinnacle. The star will be lit along with the tower's 800 windows the day Spain celebrates the immaculate conception. Work on Gaudi's Sagrada Familia began in 1882 and is due to be completed in 2026.
Barcelona lights star after finishing tower of Sagrada Familia
